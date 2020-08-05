Chicago police charge suspect in slaying of 10-year-old girl

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Christopher Lara. Lara, suspected of driving a car when someone else in the vehicle fired a shot that killed a 10-year-old girl watching television inside an apartment has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. Chicago Police announced the arrest of Lara Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Police suspect Lara was driving a car June 27 when someone else in the vehicle shot at a suspected gang rival. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — The suspected driver of a car from which a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed as she watched television in her grandmother’s Chicago home has been charged with first-degree murder.

Chicago Police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Christopher Lara of Streamwood on Wednesday. Police suspect Lara was driving a car June 27 when at least one occupant of the vehicle shot at gang rivals in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

One of the bullets went through the window of a second-floor apartment almost a block away and struck Lena Nunez in the head, killing her. No other arrests have been made.