Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day set for Tuesday

(WSPA) – Want to get in on some free Chick-fil-A tomorrow? Just dress like a cow and you’re good to go!

During Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A will give away a free entree to each customer dressed up like a cow.

Here’s how to score your free food:

  1. Make or buy a cow costume
  2. Wear the costume to Chick-fil-A anytime between opening and 7 p.m.
  3. Receive a free entree

To take a look back at previous Cow Appreciation Day pictures for some cow costume inspiration or for more information, click here.

