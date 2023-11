SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chick-fil-A located inside the Westgate Mall is set to close at the end of the month.

According to a manager at the Chick-fil-A, the restaurant is set to close permanently on Nov. 30.

We previously reported the mall was put on the market on Oct. 19.

7NEWS has reached out to Chick-fil-A to see if the closure is related to the listing of the mall.