Chicken industry executives indicted for price fixing

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The Trump administration is withdrawing federal rules that would require organic meat and egg producers to abide by stricter animal welfare standards. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday, March 12, 2018, it would withdraw the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices final rule published by former President Barack Obama’s Agriculture Department two days before he left office in January. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted four current and former chicken company executives for price fixing.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

They are the first executives to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)