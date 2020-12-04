Chief justice issues order on changes to Circuit Court operations due to increase of COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty issued an order Thursday announcing changes to Circuit Court operations in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina.

“I find that since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has required unprecedented changes to ordinary court operations throughout the state. These changes have impacted not only judges, attorneys, elected officials, and court staff, but also South Carolina’s citizens who use the courts and may be called to serve as jurors,” Beatty said. “I further find that in light of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina, and the expectation by the medical community and experts that the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the near future, it is prudent to once again make changes to the operations of the circuit courts for the protection of those who work within the courts, as well as those who serve our state by participating in jury service.”

According to the order, circuit courts statewide will not hold any jury trials after Dec. 4, 2020, but Circuit Court judges can still preside over all other regularly scheduled hearings as assigned.

Starting the week of Dec. 7, 2020, all Circuit Court hearings that have already been scheduled — except for trials by jury — can proceed as previously scheduled.

According to the order, Beatty said when possible “the use of remote communication technology to conduct hearings is encouraged.”

Beatty also ordered that all Circuit Court judges notify the office of Court Administration if their scheduled term of court break down for one or more days.

The order will remain in effect until amended or rescinded by another order by Beatty.

“Any Order allowing the resumption of jury trials will be issued at least three weeks prior to the affected date to allow for the proper summoning of jurors,” according to the order.