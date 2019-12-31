Chief Ken Miller resigns from the Greenville Police Department, city says

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller has resigned.

According to the news release, the city and Miller “determined that the interests of Greenville citizens and the fine officers of the Greenville Police Department are best served by arriving at an amicable separation. Under the terms of that separation, Chief Miller will receive a severance payment equal to four months of his salary.”

In the release, city officials said the city and Miller have had ongoing discussions in the days following the First Circuit Solicitor’s memorandum on Dec. 17 to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“These discussions have focused on the importance of preserving public trust and confidence in the Greenville Police Department and the shared desire to enable the department to perform its critical public safety functions effectively and with minimal distraction and disruption,” according to release. “After careful consideration of these important goals, Chief Miller has tendered his resignation as the Chief of Police and the City Manager has accepted it.”

According to the release, Miller will receive a severance payment equal to four months of his salary.

Miller issued the following statement by email after we reached out to him for comment on his resignation:

“It has been my highest honor to faithfully serve Greenville for more than five years. Together, we have improved the quality of life for our community and substantially reduced crime; we have advanced policing to a much higher, responsive and more compassionate level; and, we have improved preparedness and professionalism throughout our ranks. It is my hope that the department will strive to live by its core values, expressing them in every action it takes, and defending the rights of all in the work that it does, regardless of their stature or status in our community. Our public deserves nothing less. I love GREENVILLE and its people will always have a special place in my heart.” Chief Ken Miller

Deputy Chief Howie Thompson will continue to serve as Interim Police Chief.

Communications Manager Leslie Fletcher confirmed to 7 News that Interim Capt. Jason Rampey remains on administrative leave.