GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a child is in the hospital after being bitten by a dog Wednesday afternoon at a home in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police, the four-year-old child was bitten shortly after 3:00pm by a family dog at a home off of Parkins Mill Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found the child awake and crying with a cut to the head.

The child was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The dog has been quarantined in the home, police said.