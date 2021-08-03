Child dies in Henderson Co. mobile home fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A child has died after a mobile home fire in Henderson County Tuesday.

At about 9:07 a.m., Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a residence on fire on Gull Avenue, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find a single wide mobile home with heavy fire involvement throughout the interior, deputies said. It was discovered that a pre-school aged child died in the fire.

Their identity has not been released.

Officials From Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue, the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.