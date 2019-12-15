Child fatally struck after Tennessee Christmas parade

MOUNT JULIET, T.N. (AP) – Authorities say a child has been fatally struck after a Christmas parade in Tennessee.

Police in Mount Juliet say the child was hit Saturday by a pickup truck that was towing a trailer in a middle school parking lot.

Police say several officers responded to the scene and an ambulance had to be escorted through heavy traffic as the parade was ending.

The Wilson County School District says the child was a student at a local elementary school, but didn’t release further details.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Sunday.

