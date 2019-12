GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 4-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Greenville County Monday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Batson Drive and Sulpher Springs Drive when a vehicle traveling north struck the 4-year-old. Troopers say the child ran out in front of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation, but there are no charges at this time.

No word yet on the extent of the child’s injuries.