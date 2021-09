ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A child was injured in an early morning apartment shooting on Sept. 19 at about 6:15.

The child, who was sleeping at the time of the shooting, was injured by glass fragments, according to the Asheville Police Department. The mother and her infant were unharmed in the shooting.

Eighteen 9mm shell casings were found outside the apartment on Bingham Road.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.