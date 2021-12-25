Child injured in Henderson Co. accidental shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Courtesy MGN)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)–A 3-year-old is receiving medical treatment at Mission Hospital after an accidental shooting.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 2:25 p.m. that a 3-year-old child had gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot. The Sheriff’s Office says the can came from Spicer Cover Road in the Edneyville community.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Edneyville Fire and Rescue, Henderson County EMS, and a medical air ambulance responded to the scene and the child was airlifted to the hospital.

Detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store