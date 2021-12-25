Child injured in Henderson Co. accidental shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)–A 3-year-old is receiving medical treatment at Mission Hospital after an accidental shooting.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 2:25 p.m. that a 3-year-old child had gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot. The Sheriff’s Office says the can came from Spicer Cover Road in the Edneyville community.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Edneyville Fire and Rescue, Henderson County EMS, and a medical air ambulance responded to the scene and the child was airlifted to the hospital.

Detectives are investigating.