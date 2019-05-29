Child porn found on Spartanburg Co. man’s computer, sheriff’s office says

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man has been arrested after deputies say hundreds of child pornography pictures were found in his possession.

51-year-old Jack Wayne Coleman of Spartanburg is charged with 10 counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating in early May after receiving multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded from the county.

According to the incident report, the tip said that child pornography images were uploaded to the search engine Bing from an IP address located in Spartanburg County.

Investigators and agents from the Department of Homeland Security searched Coleman’s home on May 16 and seized computers and storage devices.

Over 350 child pornography images were found on a desktop computer by investigators, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says Colemand turned himself in Wednesday morning and was later released on bond.