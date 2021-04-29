Child receives miniature horse from Make-A-Wish foundation in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate child battling a critical illness received a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday.

8-year-old Layla Shirley, who has a genetic disorder, wished to have a miniature horse. Her new horse, Buddy, was given to Layla in Pendleton on World Wish Day.

8-year-old Layla received a miniature horse from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday. (Photo: Make-A-Wish South Carolina)

Layla’s parents Justin and Brittney Shirley told 7 News that Layla surprised them the night before she was supposed to make her wish known. She told her parents earlier that she wanted to go to Disney World, but that all changed.

“It was like 10 o’clock the night before and she was like ‘I think I’m going to ask for a horse.’ I was like ‘I don’t even know if they do that,” her mother Brittney said.

Make-A-Wish granted her wish with the 9-year-old miniature horse.

World Wish Day, April 29, marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. It is a day to recognize the strength and hope wishes create for children battling critical illnesses, the organization said.