Children celebrate MLK holiday with science

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizations in the upstate gathered together to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King jr.



The rainbow push coalition along with volunteers from black Greek letter organizations all joined forces to live out Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for a better future.



the event exposed kids to science technology engineering art and math through fun experiments…and there was something for everyone to enjoy.



Like creating a basketball buzzer using wires & programming, learning chemistry using toothpaste, and even creating their own lotion.



Organizers say its important to show young children that there’s many paths to success beyond playing sports.

“Coming up because we tend to be so strong and tall people like to relate us to athletics, to let the youth know that you can use your mind to get anywhere that you possible want” said Quin Williams, an organizer for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.



10 year old, Byron Anderson loves rapping. he’s apart of a group called veggie gang, where he raps about healthy eating and veganism. But he says he has bigger plans for his future. He wants to be a business owner.



Which is exactly what King envisioned for the future.



The fight for equality hasn’t been easy. It has only been 20 years since the state of South Carolina passed legislation that recognizes Martin Luther King day as an official holiday, something Fountain Inn City Councilman Anthony Cunningham says was a tough battle.



“In order to get something done you need some foot soldiers and they marched until the end of that day to make sure this day came to pass” he says.



But like Martin Luther King jr once said “the time is always right, to do whats right”





