Children’s Museum in Greenville welcomes families for new summer exhibits

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) The Children’s Museum of the Upstate in Greenville has opened new exhibit for families just in time for the summer.

Jessica Cappello at the museum said new in the month of June is a mural in the Dream Theater titled Rooftop Dreams by local artist Adam Schrimmer. Here, children are able to attend story time on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11 AM and noon.

Cappello said the museum recommends that adults who have not yet been vaccinated wear masks inside the building in person per CDC guidelines.

Geo’s golf allows children to play mini golf, learn about golf and other STEM topics involving science, technology, engineering and math.

Cappello said in August the museum will host a countdown to kindergarten event in Spartanburg August 6 and a back to school bash in Greenville Aug 14.

