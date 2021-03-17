Children’s Museum of the Upstate celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with themed events, discounts

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The Children’s Museum of the Upstate Greenville and Spartanburg locations will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with themed events and discounts in their Greenville and Spartanburg locations.

Javy Pagan, Programs Manager at the Children’s Museum said they’re happy to help families celebrate the holiday in a safe and fun way.

You can begin your visit by picking up a list of clues at the admissions desk at the Greenville location. The list of clues will help harness children’s creativity and problem solving skills and help lead them to find clues and then a prize if all the clues, shaped as shamrocks, are found.

There is a discount on admission every Wednesday in March including 3/17/2021.

A St. Patrick’s Day themed Curious George book will also be read at story time, 11 and 12 noon at the Greenville location.

To find more information and schedule changes visit their website.