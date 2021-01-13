Children’s Museum of the Upstate expands hours and programming in 2021

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) -The Children’s Museum of the Upstate locations in Greenville and Spartanburg are staying open for longer during the day and offering more programming for families to enjoy.

Programs Manager Javy Pagan said the Greenville location Tues-Sat 9-5 and Sun 11-5 and closed Monday. In Spartanburg 9-5 Tues through Saturday.

These hours Pagan said allow for ticketed time entry so families can go to tcmupstate.org and reserve a time to enter the museum but there is no limit on how long they can stay, other than the hours the facility is open.

Pagan said this allows for the museum to operate at around 40 percent capacity keeping numbers smaller and sanitizing and distancing more realistic.

Pagan said there are sanitizing stations throughout the 60 thousand foot floor, adults are required to have masks on and children have the option to wear one or not.

Story time is returning to the programming schedule as well as open art studio.