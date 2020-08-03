Children’s museum of the Upstate offers e-learning and after school childcare for Upstate families

Greenville S.C. (WSPA)- The children’s Museum of the upstate located in downtown Greenville is offering e-learning support and after school along with full day child care for children in the Greenville County school District.



Childcare options run from 8 AM to 3 PM and another session for after school care from 3 PM to 6 PM Monday through Friday.



Kisha Edwards-Gandsy from the children’s Museum of the upstate say they will provide special direction to students going through the e-learning program with the GCSD.

To learn more information or sign up starting August 3 visit EXPLORERKIDS.US/SC

childcare and e-learning support start August 31.