Children’s Museum of the Upstate opens to public, Tuesday

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The children’s Museum of the upstate location in Greenville is re-opening its doors to the public on Tuesday, July 7.

President and CEO of the museum Hillary Spencer said they have made several changes to make sure kids and parents are able to stay safe and still have fun.



Some changes include adding brightly colored signs on the floor to encourage social distancing and adding hand sanitizing stations at several locations throughout the museum.

Adults visiting the museum will be asked to wear masks.



To find out more information about the museums re-opening and summer camp opportunities visit www.tcmupstate.org or Children’s Museum of the Upstate on Facebook