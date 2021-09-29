Children’s Museum of the Upstate launches more Fall programming, trick-or-treat dates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Halloween is about a month away, and an Upstate museum is offering a safe way for your children to celebrate.

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate made several updates to various offerings, from weekly programming to the retail store, to field trips.

Story time and more will be held Tuesday through Saturday, and open art studios will happen every day this week.

“Spark Lab” is now “STEM Works.” Programming will emphasize learning areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math through hands-on activities. They’re all designed to encourage problem solving, innovation and creative thinking.

Weekly programming provides unique and creative ways for children and families to interact, discover, and learn about themselves and the world.

The Museum will hold two weekends of Halloween events. Reading and activities will be on Oct. 23 and trick–or-treating will be on Oct 30.

Book your tickets online here.