Children’s Museum offers schooling options for working parents across Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As children all across the Upstate head back to school working parents are searching for last minute child care options.

The city of Greenville received 2 million dollars in CARES Act funding to aid parents in their quest to find child care during periods of remote learning during the school year.

This will allow some parents to expand their options, and one unique remote schooling program is hosted by the Children’s Museum of the Upstate called Museum School.

World Explorers, a New York based organization is hosting the Museum School in the Upstate for the very first time, and they say this is a change from previous years.

“When school is out, we are in. Now usually that meant spring, summer and winter break and the days the Department of Education were actually closed, but in a time like this it means the whole school year,” Kisha Edwards-Gandsy, Co-Founder of World Explorers, said.

Museum School will take place inside of the museum where children will focus on the three E’s: E-learning, Enrichment and Exploring.

Children will bring in their individual school work assigned by teachers in their district and they’ll complete assignments while in Museum School.

“They will be coming with their tablets, headphones, packet or whatever their school district has set up for them. We incorporate the E-Learning into their museum school day,” Edwards-Gandsy said.

After assignments are completed children will focus on enrichment by participating in activities such as cooking, science and engineering. Finally, students will explore exhibits within the entire museum.

The program offers last minute options for parents throughout the school year that need a school environment for their child on a short notice.

Families can enroll by the day, or they can sign up for one of the packages that allow the child to attend for multiple days.

“This is our way to support our village, to make sure we’re there for the families of the Upstate, and to make sure we’re there for the time that is crucial for the children as they deal with the flux of what it means to be going to school during a pandemic,” Edwards-Gandsy said.

For more information about Museum School, please click here.