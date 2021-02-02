Chimney Rock resident groundhog, Greta, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Chimney, Rock, N.C. (WSPA) – Resident groundhog, Greta, was a part of a ceremony Tuesday morning held at Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park to find out whether or not we may see six more weeks of winter or have an early spring in 2021.

Greta is in her 5th year of prediction for Chimney Rock, that has held the celebration for 16 years. Grady the groundhog made predictions before Greta came to the park.

Greta saw her shadow just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and also predicted the winner of the Super Bowl coming up this weekend.

She predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The director of Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park said Greta is a large groundhog weighing close to 12 pounds, and enjoys eating peanuts and sweet potatoes.

Greta emerged from her carrier and was placed in a pen surrounded by straw near the outdoor classroom at the park. She roamed around for a new minutes and when the sun came out, saw her shadow multiple times.