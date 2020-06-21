China halts poultry imports from Tyson factory

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a truck leaves the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. Even though meatpacking plants have rebounded from the worst of the coronavirus outbreak, it will take months to work through the backlog of millions of cattle and pigs that was created this spring when dozens of plants were closed. That will continue to create headaches for farmers and ranchers who are struggling to find space for all those animals and face weak prices when they do sell them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

BEIJING — The Chinese customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson Co. facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.

The announcement Sunday gave no details of the facility’s location or how much meat might be affected.

Meanwhile, a PepsiCo Inc. facility in Beijing suspended production and was disinfected after a confirmed case was found there June 15, the company announced Sunday at a news conference held by the city government. It said 480 people were placed in isolation June 15 and tested negative for the coronavirus.