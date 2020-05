People offer Friday prayers maintain social distance at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 1, 2020. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown to try to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

BEIJING — China, where the pandemic began in December, reported one new infection and no deaths in the 24 hours through midnight Friday.

The country has reported a total of 82,875 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths.

The National Health Commission reported 43 people were released from hospitals Friday after being declared recovered, raising the total to 77,685. There were a total 557 people still hospitalized on the mainland.