1  of  6
Closings
Burke County Schools Highlands School Lake Lure Classical Academy Rutherford County Schools Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Trinity Christian School Rutherfordton

Chipotle spreads holiday cheer by offering free burritos this week

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN) – Burrito lovers rejoice! Chipotle is offering free burritos this week.

The fast-food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on its Instagram page.

The company says its part of “Chipotle’s holiday extravaganza.”

According to the post, the codes are only for the first 500 people who text the code to “888222”

After all the free burritos have been claimed Chipotle will delete the Instagram post.

To check out the rules and regulations, go here.

The chain says there’s a limit of one code per mobile number.

All codes expire on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    Home for the Holidays
    Color Your Weather
    Pro Football Challenge
    wspa news app free for download choose your store below
    download the wspa news app from the apple app store
    download the wspa news app from the google play store