Chipotle testing cauliflower rice in select markets

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Some Chipotle restaurants in Denver and Wisconsin are testing out cauliflower rice this month.

The no-rice rice is a plant-based alternative for people who avoid eating grains.

Chipotle said its recipe includes grilled cauliflower, cilantro and lime juice, along with salt and pepper.

It has 4 net carbs per serving and works for anyone on a Paleo or low-carb Keto diet.

Chipotle said the addition comes after lots of customer feedback.

Cauliflower rice will cost you an extra $2 and is available to order in participating restaurants or through the app.

