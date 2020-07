Chris Eassy cards 6 birdies and a bogey in route to a third consecutive round of 67 to win the 53rd Annual Greenville County Amateur by 5 shots at 15-under par.

Eassy, a member of Holly Tree Country Club, which is where the tournament was played, is the first 3-time winner in tournament history having also won this event in 2004 & 2017.

Russ Gillig finished 2nd at -10.