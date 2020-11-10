Christopher Todd and Zema Fling killed in Senaca shooting sunday night

Senaca, SC (WSPA) – Two youmg men lost thier lives connection to an incident in Senaca on Tribble Street.

Christopher Todd and Zema Fling were killed over the weekend after a shooting.

While two families are mourning, a community is also dealing with the aftermathof a shooting that happened right outside their front doors.

“I was lying in the bed and I heard people fussing and fighting and I heard gun shots go off and I come out to see a deceased person on the ground over there.” Resident, Lynn Miller said.

Miller says she lived here for the past three years and has never seen anything like this in here neighborhood. As far she knows neither victim lives in the complex.

While investigators are tight lipped about most details, they were out looking for clues Monday afternoon.

“It was an argument of some sort we’re still trying to determine exactly the details of the argument.” Senaca, Interim Police Chief Casey Bowling said.

Interim Police Chief Casey Bowling said the appeared to an isoloated incindent and officers do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

Investigators say 20 year old Todd died at the scene, just steps away from Millers home. 17 year old Fling died while being airlifted to a Greenville hospital.

“It kind of frightened me there for a little bit, I’ve seen a lot of stuff but that’s just too close to home.” Interim Chief Miller said.

Chief Bowling says multiple fire arms were found at the scene, but they still need the publics helpto close the case.

“We do know most of what happened we are still asking the community for any assistance, if they saw anything or heard anything that night to call the Senaca police department.” Senaca Interim Police

While tose who live in Tribble Strees apartments describe this area as pretty quiet, saying that many families with children live in the complex; just why two men were shot in this complex remains to be answered.

Investigators are looking for persons of interest, who may have witnessed the incident.

Autopsies for both victims are scheduled for Tuesday.