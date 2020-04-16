1  of  17
Church offers aid to Marietta tornado victims

MARIETTA, S.C. (WSPA) – Members of Marietta First Baptist Church and other area churches on Thursday continued to send help to Laurel and Hardy, one of the areas worst affected by Monday’s tornado outbreak.

The church paired with others under the banner of the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief to deliver food, water and clothing to the community in need. Additionally, crews from the churches cleared limbs and debris from properties.

“Monday, when we found out what all was going on, we just wanted to be a part of sharing some hope with folks,” Marietta First Baptist Church Pastor Brian Spearman said.

The church is also offering showers, internet access and other amenities to tornado victims of the nearby community.

“It is a lot of work but it’s great,” said Ron Darnell, who spent Thursday with the chainsaw crews. “It’s great work.”

