Church property vandalized

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA)- Church property was hit by vandals in Spartanburg County earlier this week.

Three crosses, a sign, and electrical box were spray painted with obscene words at the future site of Impact Community Church at the intersection of Highway 296 and Nazareth Church Road.

“I think it reminds us of why we’re here, is we’re here to share God’s love,” said Impact Community Church Elder Tony Quillen. “There’s no anger. There’s no bitterness. There’s love and forgiveness.”

Most of the damage at the corner has been cleaned. Sign company Signarama helped.

“They removed the sign. They took it to their shop. They cleaned the sign. They made it new,” Quillen said. “And the gentleman that built our crosses, he came out today and he sanded the obscene messages off and he re-stained them.”

An employee with Signarama told 7 News damage was also found at a nearby cemetery.

7 News found graffiti spray painted on a mausoleum at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, just down the road from the site of the crosses. No one with the church immediately returned a message for more information.

As for those at Impact Community Church, they’re turning the other cheek.

“You still have to have that forgiveness in your heart,” said Nicole Kelly, who is the children’s ministry director at Impact Community Church. “And you know that you have to pray for those people and that you have to love them…because that’s what Jesus’ done for us.”