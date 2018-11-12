News

Church window, bathroom mirror shot in Spartanburg Co.

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:34 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 10:34 AM EST

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) - A window was shot at a church in the Pauline community, according to a report from Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the AME Zion Church sometime between Nov. 10 and 11.

The complainant said someone shot the window out of the church.

He said he came to the church on Nov. 11 and was told by a member that the mirror in the women's bathroom was cracked.

He went in the bathroom and saw a bullet hole in the window that was inline with the mirror.

He said the last time he saw the mirror intact was on Nov. 10 around 6 p.m.

There was no other damage to the church.

The deputy saw a bullet hole in the window, the mirror and the wall behind the mirror.

They were not able to find a shell casing.

