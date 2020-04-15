Churches pulling together to help storm victims after deadly tornado

SENECA, SC (WSPA)–Hundreds are still without power, while many churches and organization are stepping up to help.

You can see the devastation from up in the air, but when you hear from those who witnessed the deadly tornado, you can feel their pain.

“She got me out of that window right there just in time to get me in the bathroom before it hit…and her and God saved my life,” said Sue Dunn, storm victim.

A huge tree fell on Dunn’s front porch, and her next door neighbor’s roof crashed right into her chimney. It left both of the victims with either a few things or little to nothing.

In the center of the destruction, there are already signs of hope and support.

“I know we have 400 residents here in the Community, so I would say however many people in those residents who’ve received assisting from us,” said Matt Turner, Pastor of Ann Hope United Methodist Church.

Everyday at 10 a.m., Ann Hope United Methodist has been supplying families with non-perishable foods and toiletries in boxes. They are giving out these items everyday until about 6 p.m.

Just 10 minutes away, Tri-County Worship Center is doing the same thing.

“We’re trying to coordinate stuff where we find out where the needs are the greatest and just making sure people aren’t going without,” said Tracy Hamilton, Pastor of Tri-County Worship Center.

With the help of the Salvation Army and Clemson United Methodist, Ann Hope Methodist are handing out ready-to-go meals. This is enhancing the church’s Wednesday night giveaway that they’ve been doing for years, and some said it’s been a daily miracle.

“People been bringing around food and been helping through this mess,” said Aileen Kay, storm victim.

Although the residue of a painful storm is still visible, the work of many good Samaritans is making Seneca stronger, together.

“With God’s help, we going to make it,” Dunn said.

“There’s a lot of churches doing a lot of good stuff around here. Sometimes it takes a crisis to pull people together and kind of get your mind off of a lot of other things, but the biggest thing…God’s got this. Nothing catches God by surprise,” Hamilton said.

Ann Hope United Methodist Church leaders said they will continue to serve non-perishable items everyday until they run out. They are welcoming donations from anyone who is willing to assist them in continuing their efforts going.