Churches team up to hold blood drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Greenville churches teamed up to help give blood in the Upstate.

A blood drive was held in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church on West Washington street. They teamed up with Buncombe Street United Methodist Church for this effort.

The two churches are helping fellow members who need blood donations while undergoing cancer treatment.

“When somebody needs something, we come together to help,” Julia Turlington, of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, said.

Those who donated received a gift card from Chick-Fil-A.