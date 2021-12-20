Cigna and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System reach agreement for customer access

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures Cigna customers will have access to Spartanburg Regional’s hospitals, facilities and physician network for care.

The new agreement is effective January 1, 2022.

“We appreciate our relationship with Cigna and look forward to working with them in the future to bring greater value to the Upstate community,” said Paul Butler, senior vice president, Spartanburg Regional.

“The collaboration we have with Spartanburg Regional puts affordable, predictable, high-quality care in reach for all those we jointly serve, and puts the interests of our customers and employer clients first,” said Charles Pitts, Cigna market president for the Carolinas.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) offers a full spectrum of services through six hospital campuses: Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus, Pelham Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center, Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care and Union Medical Center. SRHS also includes Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and Woodruff Manor. SRHS provides unparalleled cancer care through Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, with locations in Spartanburg, Greer, Union and Gaffney.

Cigna Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health.