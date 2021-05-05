Cinco de Mayo celebrations begin in Greer at Los Portales

Greer, S.C. (WSPA)- Cinco de Mayo celebrations will begin in the city of Greer on Wednesday at Los Portales in Greer.

The Mexican restaurant will welcome customers beginning at 5 pm Wednesday May 5 with indoor and outdoor seating, drink specials, prizes like special T-shirts and live music.

Los Portales owner Ricardo Parra and his daughter said they’re so grateful to the community for supporting them during the pandemic.

The restaurant also benefitted from Dine of Trade events on Fridays when businesses left their doors open later and spread out onto Trade Street.

Live music on Wednesday will be from El Son De Callo straight from colombia.

On Saturday May 8, Greer Station will host a Cinco de Mayo Taste of Mexico. The event is happening from 1:00- 5:00 PM and tickets are $20 each.

You can sample 27 locations with food, music and shopping. Purchase tickets at https://www.greerstation.com/dine-on-trade.