Cities of Mauldin and Fountain Inn see runoff elections

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–It’s been just two weeks since voters first headed to the polls, and now in Mauldin and Fountain Inn they’re headed back again.

Greenville County Elections director Conway Belangia says anyone registered in those cities can cast a vote.

“They have to live in the city of Mauldin to vote in Mauldin, and they have to live in the city of Fountain Inn to vote in Fountain Inn,” said Belangia.

You should have been notified if your polling location changed for the runoff.

“Some people think well if I didn’t vote two weeks ago then I can’t vote in the runoff and that’s not true,” said Bealngia.

By midday at least 200 people had voted at one of the polling locations in Fountain Inn for mayor and city council.

“They need to come out. Even if it’s being a runoff we still need to participate and come out and vote,” said Wesley Kelley who lives in Fountain Inn.

“The same importance as before voting is voting, but what’s nice here is its easy to vote and you know the people,” said Ray Cox who lives in Fountain Inn.

Voters say candidate experience and growth of the city were their main priorities when casting their ballots.

“Developing the town because we’re going to grow, we have a new high school coming,” said Cox.

“Here in fountain inn we are growing. We are growing in the community and business wise and plus this is a good home,” said Kelley.

Meanwhile in Mauldin, voters heading to the polls will choose their next mayor in a race between the incumbent and a current councilman.

Belangia says even after Tuesday’s runoffs the election commission won’t be done yet. Not only is 2020 a presidential election, but there are special elections and primaries to prepare for too.

“And now we’ve got more elections tacked onto it so it is racking up to be and extremely busy time for the Greenville County Election Office,” said Belangia.