City: Belton’s water supply not contaminated, high lead levels found in plumbing systems’ pipes in homes tested

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – City of Belton officials issued a statement Friday clarifying that the elevated lead levels found while testing some homes were from the use of lead pipes in the plumbing systems, rather than in the city’s water supply.

According to a news release, the City of Belton gets its water from the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority and distributes the water through a municipally owned system.

“Lead contamination is not present, and has not been present, in the City of Belton’s water supply,” according to city officials. “Multiple source samples confirm that the water delivered to our customers at their home or business is free of lead and meets all applicable federal and state standards for public drinking water. We cannot stress this fact enough.”

“All available evidence indicates that high lead levels detected in some homes tested since 2018 are due to the use of lead pipes in the plumbing systems used in these homes,” according to the release. “We will not speculate as to the reasons why the municipal water is affecting some older lead plumbing fixtures in a manner that results in elevated levels of lead at the customer’s tap.”

According to the release, there is no additional treatment to the water from Belton-Honea Path Water Authority and several tests have confirmed that “the regional and municipal systems are free of lead and meet all applicable federal and state standards for public drinking water.”

