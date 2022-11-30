GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The proposed ‘Woven’ project, a 214-unit housing structure proposed for Pendleton Street in West Greenville, is slated for review by Greenville City Council.

The city’s planning commission greenlit the proposal on Tuesday.

Commissioner Derek J. Enderlin told 7News the project had gone before the city council in the past but was sent back to the planning commission to address several concerns.

Enderlin said the project’s developers then made several changes to the proposal before Tuesday’s meeting.

Those changes included reducing the number of units in the structure from 254 to 214, shrinking the footprint of the complex’s fifth floor, and the addition of sidewalks and a public plaza, among others.

Of the 214 proposed units, 43 would be required to be low-income housing.

The City council’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 12.