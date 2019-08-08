City holds first interactive Greenville 2040 input meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville city leaders held the first of many interactive public meetings on Wednesday.

What will Greenville look like by 2040? Several citizens shared their thoughts with 7News.

“Well I think we have to prepare for the growth that we know is coming,” said Russell Conner.

“For me, transportation is really important because people need a way to get to the places they are going,” Marily Prince told 7News.

Dozens of people weighed in on the city’s future at the public input meeting held at Springfield Baptist Church. It was Greenville’s first interactive session, ahead of a 20-month planning process to develop the next comprehensive plan.

The city planning manager Jay Graham tells 7News meetings, just like the on Wednesday afternoon, will help build that plan.

“It’s the very beginning process of diving in deep on who we are as a community and where do we want to go, and who do we want to be,” Graham told 7News.

Everyone who attended got a booklet with stickers to place on different boards. “Each station asks questions and we have formatted it in such a way that you can actually put a dot next to your choices or what concerns you,” Graham said.

People weighed in on a number of things such as the city’s current identity and Greenville’s future identity. The meeting also gave citizens a chance to share what they believe is currently working.

“I think we do pretty well with urban development downtown [and] the west end areas,” Conner said.

People also shared what they believe needs to be improved.

“I would just like to see us have some kind of housing that everybody can have access to get to,” Prince said.

The city plans to have the first draft of the comprehensive plan completed by Spring 2020. They hope to pass the plan by December 2020.