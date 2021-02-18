City introduces newest baseball franchise ‘The Spartanburgers’

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg has introduced the newest baseball franchise, “The Spartanburgers.”

The announcement was made at R.J. Rockers in downtown Spartanburg Thursday.

