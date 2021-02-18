City introduces newest baseball franchise ‘The Spartanburgers’

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg has introduced the newest baseball franchise, “The Spartanburgers.”
The announcement was made at R.J. Rockers in downtown Spartanburg Thursday.
Introducing the newest @CPLBaseball franchise in Spartanburg: The Spartanburgers! 🍔🍟 I'll be live shortly on @WSPA7 with more pic.twitter.com/SieznZmepj— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) February 18, 2021
Introducing the newest @CPLBaseball franchise in Spartanburg: The Spartanburgers! 🍔🍟 I'll be live shortly on @WSPA7 with more pic.twitter.com/SieznZmepj