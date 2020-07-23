City of Anderson passes ordinance requiring face coverings

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson has passed an ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments starting July 24.

City Council determined based on recommendations of public health experts that it would serve the public interest.

A mask must be work in any foodservice establishment, meaning any establishment within the City that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out, or drive-through basis.

They will also be required in retail establishments, meaning any retail business, organization, establishment, or facility open to the public within the City.

Establishments where masks will be required include:

grocery stores, convenience stores, and any other establishment engaged in the retail sale of non-prepared food;

commercial stores engaged in the retail sale of goods or services to the public including without limitation sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; and all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use;

pharmacies and other stores that sell medications or medical supplies;

alcoholic beverage stores

Salons and Barber Shops

The ordinance also lists exemptions, saying face coverings shall not be required:

in outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to Retail Establishments or Foodservice Establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;

for people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;

for those who cannot wear a Face Covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;

for children under 10 years old, provided that adults accompanying children age two through 10 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Foodservice Establishment

for patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining;

in private, individual offices;

when complying with directions of law enforcement officers;

in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming;

while exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area.

To read the full ordinance, visit the City of Anderson website here.