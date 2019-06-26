City of Anderson unveils 7 block transformation plans with ‘Shock This Block’

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – As many cities across the Upstate are building a budget for the next year, the City of Anderson is going even further.

The city ran a marketing campaign called “Shock This Block” to create their downtown master plan.

“Every place on Main Street is almost filled up and there is a lot of growth that seems to be continuing,” Grouchos Owner Nick Taaffe said.

City officials took seven blocks and 1,000 residents’ thoughts to develop their downtown master plan, which includes a roundabout at Main and Greenville Street to showcase the arrival into the city.

“I think there will be more to do downtown for families and late night, just growth,” Taaffe said.

Some ideas are from around the Upstate, such as developing a place like FR8 Yard in Spartanburg to fill a hole on west side of the city. On the east side, the goal is for more attractions and reasons to come downtown other than food.

“All the gaming aspects they came up with are great because that is going to a huge connection piece for downtown and Anderson University,” said Mary Haley Thompson, the city’s economic development project manager.

Some other ideas include revamping the Thunderbird Motel with a statement destination like the motor lodge in Kinston, North Carolina.

Overall, the city’s vision is to bring the arts to life and make Anderson a place people would want to visit.

A large part of the master plan is to upgrade the look of downtown with new awnings, paint and more streetscape but the city said it will take a lot of money so it’s a work in progress.

While it all depends on funding and partnerships, the city hopes the textile gateway will be the first block to be transformed.

View the city’s plans for Shock This Block by clicking here.