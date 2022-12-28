ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The city of Asheville will hold a press conference Wednesday to update the community about the water outage.

7NEWS previously reported that recent severe weather has left residents and businesses without water.

At noon, city staff will be available to update the community on the current water situation.

The city said staff is able to provide gallon jugs of water to individuals who are unable to get these themselves.

Anyone unable to obtain drinking water on their own should call 211 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Wait time may be higher than normal, city officials said.