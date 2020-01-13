City of Asheville names David Zack as next police chief

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – City of Asheville officials announced Monday that the Asheville Police Department has a new chief.

According to the news release, Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell named David Zack as the city’s next chief of police, starting Feb. 4.

Zack served as the police chief in Cheektowaga, N.Y. for nine years and has over 30 years of police experience.

In New York, Zack introduced the first Fair and Impartial Policing Training Program in New York State, and the first Procedural Justice training program in Western New York.

According to the release, he also created the first Crisis Intervention Teams in Erie County and received the National Alliance for Mental Illness President’s Award.

“Chief Zack’s background in building relationships with the community and years of experience as a chief will enable him to seamlessly transition into the role of Asheville’s Police Chief, “Campbell said.

“I am excited to be moving to such a welcoming and compassionate city,” Zack said. “I promise to work hard to ensure the police department serves and protects this community in a manner that reflects its values.”