City of Asheville temporarily suspending water disconnections

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Water Resources have suspended all water disconnections due to non-payment of city utility bills.

“During this time we want to ensure all Asheville water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater services,” the public engagement department released in a statement Friday. “In suspending water disconnections, the City hopes to ensure that all members of our community are able to practice good hygiene by washing their hands frequently.”

This is not a cancellation of bills, and the city encourages customers to avoid paying any bills in person. Residents can make payments through the online portal, by mail, or by calling 828-251-1122.

