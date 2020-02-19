City of Belton prepares for fundraiser to benefit museum, Spring events

Belton, S.C. (WSPA TV)

The City of Belton is selling tickets for their night at the museum fundraiser fiesta on Thursday, February 27.

In a release, organizers ask you to join them for a magical evening to benefit the Belton Area Museum Association beginning at 6:30 PM on the 27th.

Complete with cuisine, wine, and good-natured competition, the event’s tickets are available now for the upcoming Mexican themed fundraiser Fiesta! A Night for the Museum. The event will be held at the historic Belton Train Depot.

The release details that ticket outlets in Belton include the Historic Belton Train Depot, Clinkscales Drugs, and Maynard’s Home Furnishings. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50 and include complimentary drinks, beer, wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a bidding card, and lots of fun competition among bidders.

Included in the bidding will be a­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Lay-z-Boy rocker/recliner donated by Maynard’s, getaways to special vacation spots, golf outings, dining and party packages, jewelry, antiques, a Greenville Drive tailgate, stay-cation packages, and services such as salon/spa treatments, auto detailing, and event experiences for families.

Items of interest will be included in both the silent and live auction bidding.

Proceeds benefit the Belton Area Museum Association and its educational programs.

Belton also hosts the S.C. State Chili Cookoff On April 4th admission is free and tasting tickets can be purchased at the event.