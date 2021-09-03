City of Clemson gets ready for first football game of the season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson takes on the University of Georgia for the first game of their 2021-2022 season Saturday.

Even though the game will be played in Charlotte, the city and university are still prepping for a big wave of tiger fans gathering to watch it on the big screen.

The big game is a task within itself for bars and restaurants downtown.

“We’re prepping for this as if it’s going to be a home football game,” co-owner of Tiger Town Tavern Cameron Farish said.

However, getting ready for it the Friday before, is a close second.

“If half the student body shows up and then a couple thousand people from the surrounding area show up.. That’s still a lot of people,” Farish said.

On top of managing the crowds, add the complications of COVID-19.

“There’s hand sanitizer everywhere. We got masks available to the public. The city is providing masks,” Farish said.

Even though masks are not required inside bars and restaurants in Clemson, people in town should be aware of the places they are.

Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said, “Our city ordinance only applies to essential businesses so in essence, pharmacies, grocery stores, doctors offices.”

Be prepared to pay, for breaking the rules.

“You can receive up to a $100 fine if you’re not wearing a mask,” Campos said.

The Clemson Police Department says just like the bars and restaurants, they’re also getting ready for the big game.

They are going to patrol downtown for other things.

Campos said, “Possession of alcohol under 21, we occasionally deal with break-ins, car break-ins because people will come into town knowing there’s going to be a large number of people here and they’ll try to blend in with them and steal things.”

Campos said all of College Avenue will be blocked off, and on that road, the open container law will be lifted for the duration of the game Saturday.