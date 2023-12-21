CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders in the City of Clemson are looking at adding a new form of transportation.

City council member Catherine Watt said adding an open-air trolley system has been a topic of discussion for the past ten years.

As the city looks at their growth plans, leaders said they’re looking at ways to better accommodate travel needs for those who live in and visit the area.

“One of the simple ideas is to start small,” Watt said. “That would be perhaps a trolley that ran up and down College Ave. from say the intersection of 123 up to Bowman field. That would go back and forth so people could get on and off as they wish.”

Watt said another option would be for the trolley to cover a larger area and run for events and smaller ball games.

She said right now figuring out how to effectively use the trolley for football games presents a challenge but football fans said that’s when they would want to use it the most.

“I think it’s a good idea especially during football season,” Belton resident Michael Brownie said. “You have to park a long way, there is a good bit of walking around here so a trolley transportation system would be great.”

Some in Clemson disagree. They and said a trolley system would be an added headache to traffic and infrastructure.

“People have wondered is it too late,” Watt said. “Did we miss the boat because of traffic and other things? So I think it’s great to start the conversation. It will be part of town hall discussions and of course the comp plan as we start to think about the development. So, there are a lot of steps to think about doing something this different.”

Some wondered what the difference between the CAT buses and the trolley system would be.

Watt said CAT buses go farther distances, whereas the trolley would be more stop and go services.

“We are talking about something that would be more for pleasure than for business,” Watt said.

Funding for the trolley system is another area leaders are focusing in on. They expect the transportation system would cost a few million dollars.

They said if the project moves forward, they would hope for assistance in funding through grants.

“We are hoping to find obviously different levels of funding,” Watt said. “The City will obviously kick in some as a major stakeholder, but that is up for discussion.

City leaders said adding the trolley system would be a long process. They are planning to continue their research for the next several months.