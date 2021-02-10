City of Easley considers mask fines

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA)- Several cities across South Carolina are fining people for not wearing a mask in city limits, one town in the Upstate could be next.

At a City Council meeting on Monday, leaders in Easley discussed the possibility of implementing a fine for folks not wearing a mask.

It’s been about three months since Pickens County adopted an ordinance requiring masks in certain areas like government owned buildings.

Since then, Covid-19 cases in Easley have slightly decreased, but not enough.

City of Easley administrator, Stephen Steese says his team is constantly evaluating the cases, and since the numbers are still high, enforcement might get tighter.

He says they could, “Potentially requiring a fine for noncompliance and I think this is just where other cities around the state are doing so and they’re wanting to see more enforcement.”

Some locals aren’t happy with the idea.

Aislinn Rosier said, “The city of Easley to tell me that they’re going to fine me if I don’t cover my face is absolutely ludacris to me.”

Before anything is made official, leaders in Easley will get some ideas from places that already have mask fines in order.

“The police, myself and some other employees will review and see what other cities are doing and then bring back that information and let them make that decision,” Steese said.

Steese says if the fine is put in place, he hopes people will take it seriously.

The city said a decision about these fines will be made at the next City Council meeting which is March 8.

Additionally, they said they haven’t talked about a price tag on the potential fines, but a lot of them in South Carolina start at $25.